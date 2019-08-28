As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Position by $1.09 Million; Rwwm Lifted Its Daily Journal (DJCO) Position by $2.21 Million; Share Price Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 167,227 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, down from 175,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 866,238 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $199.16. About 1,715 shares traded or 128.67% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 10,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 4,719 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 200 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1,100 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru accumulated 5,586 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 4,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lourd Ltd has 0.87% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 1,169 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Company. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 18,352 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 88 shares. Shayne Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,904 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 522 shares.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares to 324,147 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,614 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charlie Munger At The 2018 Daily Journal Corporation AGM – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Media Stocks That Make Prime M&A Targets – Investorplace.com” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Charlie Munger Transformed the Daily Journal — in 2 Charts – Motley Fool” published on February 17, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,473 shares to 580,512 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,421 shares, and has risen its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 34,671 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Res Incorporated has invested 7.79% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthquest Corp holds 1,580 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd accumulated 11,498 shares. Loews owns 30,000 shares. Garland Capital invested in 3.55% or 39,760 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has 1.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,868 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Iberiabank reported 37,171 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 922,612 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 6,750 shares. Moore Lp invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 3,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. M Securities reported 65,283 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 49,209 shares.