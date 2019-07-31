As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Has Upped Holding by $4.48 Million; Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Declined While Payden & Rygel Raised Position by $4.17 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 4.09M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 1.86 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 136,000 shares to 260,100 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com has invested 0.56% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Security Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 84,549 were accumulated by Rockshelter Capital. Advisor Partners Llc has 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.16 million shares. Hikari holds 0.59% or 116,700 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt holds 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 19,714 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 107,005 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 4,314 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership owns 12,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.33% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marietta Investment Prns has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cincinnati Fincl reported 135,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc owns 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 50,930 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 29,781 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has 22,784 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kingfisher Limited Liability Company owns 5,153 shares. Community Services Gp Lc owns 1,714 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.24% stake. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.47% or 40,620 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 5,712 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 0.02% or 738 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1.21% or 125,000 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Lc reported 2.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Ocean Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Duff & Phelps Invest Management has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).