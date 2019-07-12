As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Increased Position; Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding by $1.70 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 21,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,174 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 59,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 68,787 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 103,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.09M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.46 million, up from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 1.11M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 2.35M shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $79.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Accredited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,723 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Mgmt. Birinyi Associate invested in 0.45% or 8,085 shares. Freestone Liability holds 6,836 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 953,000 were reported by Theleme Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Kentucky Retirement has 35,439 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yorktown & Research Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,028 shares. Madison Inc holds 0.28% or 116,591 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt accumulated 181,379 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sit Inv Inc holds 0.13% or 33,040 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Salem Counselors holds 145,534 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 2.62% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.67 per share. SMG’s profit will be $151.11 million for 9.10 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 39,905 shares. Sigma Planning owns 2,655 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 71,894 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 732,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 113,946 shares. Moreover, American Intl Gp has 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,448 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 10,500 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 47,177 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na owns 129 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.94 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Inv House Ltd holds 221,170 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 3.17M shares to 25.37 million shares, valued at $117.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.02 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.41M was sold by HAGEDORN JAMES. The insider HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold 2,665 shares worth $197,397.