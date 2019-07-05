As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Increased by $30.85 Million Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Decreased by $507,444 Its Holding

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.28M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 14.40 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 17.28M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.49% or 63,956 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 124,184 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 5.81 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 16,011 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.85% or 387,800 shares. Texas-based Westwood Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Profund Lc accumulated 307,854 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% stake. Live Your Vision invested in 0.17% or 14,049 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Lp accumulated 177,700 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech & Mgmt has invested 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 8,577 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 956 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt has 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,357 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 660,839 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 240,946 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The California-based Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 1.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moon Management Ltd stated it has 1,622 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barrett Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 67,258 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Monarch Capital Mngmt holds 1.83% or 39,135 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Csu Producer Resources has 7.79% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,000 shares.

