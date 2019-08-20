As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Upped by $30.85 Million Its Position; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Valuation Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 6,425 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 1.31M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.49 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34 million shares to 18.34 million shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 342,146 shares. King Wealth reported 2,656 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. L And S Advsr Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 24 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,678 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ami Inv Management owns 11,501 shares. 8,666 are held by Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Baldwin Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,915 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 116,694 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested in 2.77% or 766,906 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 1,614 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,287 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 999,803 were accumulated by Us State Bank De.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.98M for 19.61 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc accumulated 0.03% or 1,856 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 103,447 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Monetary Management Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Miles Cap invested in 7,372 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,463 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Partners Lc holds 0.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 15,304 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 18,344 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 3,644 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fort LP has 0.5% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,446 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.32% stake. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 6,406 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co.