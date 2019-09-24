As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered by $418,470 Its Holding; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Upped Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $1.59 Million; Stock Declined

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 477.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 265,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 320,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 15.25 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $974.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,456 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,106 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings.