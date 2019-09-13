As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered by $418,470 Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Position

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Freedom® Announces New Quarterly Categories Bringing Back Department Stores, PayPal and Chase Pay and a Special Offer for New Cardmembers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Assocs Management Incorporated reported 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 25,957 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated invested in 1.5% or 72,146 shares. 7,900 were reported by Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 22,215 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,159 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,900 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,654 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 109,184 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7.56 million shares. Spirit Of America New York invested in 0.27% or 16,042 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 23,000 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,322 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 19,747 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Llc reported 18,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Company reported 0.18% stake. S&Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Martin Inv Ltd Com has invested 2.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Company invested in 0.67% or 13,128 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 329 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Starr Intll has 30,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 73,340 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc owns 32,697 shares.