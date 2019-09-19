As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised by $303,550 Its Stake; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Value Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,819 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 5,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $397.04. About 757,065 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,774 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 35,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.00 million are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sit Inv Associate invested 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Garland Cap Management has 39,685 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,653 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.07 million shares. Davy Asset Ltd invested 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Diversified Tru stated it has 5,737 shares. Family Trust accumulated 40,663 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 78,832 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 229,403 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 73,340 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 98,564 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 64,903 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.73 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,065 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 465 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 28,361 shares stake. Daiwa Secs holds 18,463 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.35 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 16,417 shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sigma Planning owns 15,593 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Bell Bancorporation reported 689 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Burns J W Com Ny reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept holds 5,433 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 224,178 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.