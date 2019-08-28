As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $381,824; Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding as Share Value Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $495.02. About 401,297 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.44 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

