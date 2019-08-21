As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $2.66 Million; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Value Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $6.75 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 134,848 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 61,668 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares to 39 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech And Mgmt Inc holds 30,956 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt holds 23,498 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,662 were reported by Vantage Invest Ltd Company. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28 shares. Asset Management holds 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 11,795 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Inc reported 0.02% stake. United Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 46,185 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Mgmt reported 4,127 shares. Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 2.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blue Financial Inc owns 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,946 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv owns 11,000 shares. Security Company accumulated 30,447 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Davenport Lc reported 0.06% stake. Intersect Cap Limited Liability accumulated 2,362 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.