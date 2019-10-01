As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Cacti Asset Management Upped by $1.42 Million Its Position; A-R-T- Advisors Trimmed Position in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by $1.77 Million as Valuation Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 32,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 26,657 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 59,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 708,310 shares traded or 26.27% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Carrier Appoints Veteran Finance Chief Timothy McLevish as New CFO – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Azul Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft Powered By Pratt & Whitney GTFâ„¢ Engines – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 295,739 shares to 686,543 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline accumulated 16,682 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 7,381 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Phocas Fincl Corp reported 195 shares. 617,097 were reported by Natixis. Stone Run Cap Lc holds 6,750 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd has 287,521 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1.73 million are held by Barclays Pcl. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.07 million shares stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Conning holds 12,113 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3,750 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested in 11,917 shares. 4,491 are owned by First Mercantile. 1,835 are owned by Cap Limited Limited Liability Corporation. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 7,000 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 27,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37 million for 26.59 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NW Natural Begins New Service to Supplement Renewable Energy – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PGE set to pay residential customers not to use energy – Portland Business Journal” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric’s big Boardman biomass test delayed – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: January 03, 2017.