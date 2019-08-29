As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Position in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $723,350

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 2.88M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 2,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 101,208 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 104,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 68,597 are held by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Highbridge Capital Ltd Com stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Personal Fincl Services owns 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2,169 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.52% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.02% or 50,646 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.05% or 68,539 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 93 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 258,332 shares. D E Shaw & owns 4.29 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 136,481 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 36,668 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr Ready (RAVI) by 11,586 shares to 14,376 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (MBB) by 177,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Fndmntl Ig.