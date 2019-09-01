As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; Pura Vida Investments Upped Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $3.28 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,565 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca invested in 0.04% or 1,634 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 430,812 shares. Horrell Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Compton Incorporated Ri has 0.94% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,803 shares. Indiana Trust Management Com holds 6,257 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 217,605 shares. Df Dent And Communication Inc has 24,366 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 1,794 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Renaissance Invest Group Lc stated it has 4,806 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares to 235,204 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,138 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). King Luther Cap Mngmt has 153,230 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 73,424 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 182,264 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 533,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pnc Fincl Service Gru invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks accumulated 165,025 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 17,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Llc has invested 0.25% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Principal has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 82,720 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt has 113,410 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 18,560 shares.