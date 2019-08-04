As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Boosted Holding by $576,512; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shares Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Decreased Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 108,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 75,025 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 125,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 1.24M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Gold Exploration Spending Showing Interest in Quebec’s Gold District – Investing News Network” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Agnico Eagle Delivers Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.63M for 67.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 48,999 shares to 156,416 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,250 shares to 51,758 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 97,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.21% or 61,484 shares in its portfolio. Advent Intl Corp Ma stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.43% or 39,550 shares. 39,686 are held by Family Capital Trust. Park Corp Oh reported 13,835 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 54,573 shares stake. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il invested in 2.56% or 185,697 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 725,792 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Company. Moreover, Nomura Holding has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc has 11,295 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Bellecapital Int Ltd reported 4,457 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 6,379 shares. Saturna Capital holds 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 161,209 shares.