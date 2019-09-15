As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Cut Its Position by $1.02 Million; Brown Advisory Has Lifted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $35.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1903.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 319,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 336,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.98M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,699 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 10,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 3,709 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corp reported 2,600 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Exchange Capital Management has 1.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 42,706 shares. Smith Salley Associate has 1.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 4,789 are owned by Trustmark Bank Tru Department. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust Communication reported 2.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 18,830 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 7,935 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Personal Fincl Services owns 4,382 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.88M shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company owns 4,156 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,912 shares. Chatham Gru owns 2,110 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,328 shares to 28,439 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 15,536 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 123,687 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% or 99,359 shares. Papp L Roy & reported 55,371 shares stake. Markel holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 812,811 shares. 8,500 are owned by Barbara Oil. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Covington invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Welch And Forbes Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Charter Tru owns 11,022 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 2.94M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,862 shares. Central Bancorp Trust reported 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,095 shares. Shelton Management owns 41,906 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,217 shares to 9,331 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,003 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

