As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Has Raised by $16.81 Million Its Holding; Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lowered Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holding by $415,000

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 131,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 353,837 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61M, up from 222,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 183,930 shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1.09M shares. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Lc has invested 1.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,297 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability owns 1.48 million shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,599 are held by Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc invested in 1,338 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 9,840 shares. Meeder Asset holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 1.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 125,000 shares. Shufro Rose And Llc holds 0.62% or 47,666 shares. Veritable Lp holds 80,401 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Iberiabank holds 37,171 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Rdl Financial Inc accumulated 2,398 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares to 463,696 shares, valued at $45.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) by 93,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,375 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

