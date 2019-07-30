As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position by $32.25 Million; Signia Capital Management Cut Kirklands (KIRK) Stake by $450,156 as Stock Price Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 646,404 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.625. About 54,769 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 16/04/2018 – Kirkland’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S 4Q EPS 79C, EST. 82C

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Collins Aerospace gets sixth order from US Army for production of next-generation Manpack radios – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Management Limited stated it has 1,977 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 0.6% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crossvault Mngmt Lc holds 2.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 34,577 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 179,835 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt holds 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,104 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 35,439 shares. 2.48 million were accumulated by Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 28 shares. 3,568 are owned by Weybosset Research & Management Ltd Liability Com. Atria Invs Ltd Llc reported 17,721 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited has invested 2.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 24,998 shares. 20,875 are held by Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Company. Davidson Advsrs has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $489.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 EPS, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Kirkland’s (KIRK) Down 37.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, DSSI – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2019: MDCA, KIRK, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : SJM, CIEN, SAIC, MIK, HOME, SIG, TNP, KIRK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. Woodward Steven C also bought $101,218 worth of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management, a Texas-based fund reported 242,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 141,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 11,339 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Essex Management Co Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 25,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Citigroup Incorporated reported 8,856 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 14,888 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc reported 112,376 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 971,093 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 27,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 13,116 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 5,754 shares.