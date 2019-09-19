As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Its Holding by $44.62 Million; Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 343,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878.06 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,478 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 1.11M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 3,533 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 45,154 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 951,468 shares. Sei Invests holds 70,743 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,500 shares. Markel has 2.56% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.01M shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 75,630 are held by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va reported 0.06% stake. Dodge And Cox stated it has 18,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.48% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dowling And Yahnke owns 3,746 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 195,183 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wright Serv invested in 2,987 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,329 shares to 89,122 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

