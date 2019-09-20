As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding; Merck & Company (MRK) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Its Holding by $464,302 as Stock Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc. (MRK) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 100,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, down from 106,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 6.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.33M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.00 million, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Next Fincl Grp Inc has 0.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Garland Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 73,192 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 8,906 shares. Navellier & Associates Incorporated holds 8,605 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Currie Limited invested in 1.31% or 218,994 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc accumulated 0.39% or 30,093 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 65,524 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 1.92 million shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communications Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 42,610 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc owns 58,939 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm reported 0.38% stake. Burns J W Incorporated Ny holds 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 7,451 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 45,402 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 510,769 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,435 shares to 15,962 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl B.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.11 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

