As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Salem Capital Management Upped Its Stake; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Holding by $2.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 567,963 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0.02% or 1.29M shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 0% or 3,875 shares in its portfolio. 68,522 were accumulated by Northstar Investment Advisors Lc. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 5,769 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Llc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 13 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 78,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 924,098 shares. 32,320 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Goelzer Mngmt Inc reported 49,413 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Management Limited owns 0.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.03 million shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 166,612 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 55,000 shares. Bennicas & Assoc Inc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 26,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters. 9.81 million are held by Northern. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De stated it has 35,846 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 3,047 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp owns 175,835 shares. 403,067 were reported by Strs Ohio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tarbox Family Office holds 313 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..