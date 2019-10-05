As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Headinvest Has Increased Its Position; Bloombergsen Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 16,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 751,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.45 million, up from 734,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 225,119 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 38 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 167,794 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Bloombergsen Incorporated reported 751,248 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 162,700 shares. Clearbridge Llc, a New York-based fund reported 502,610 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 8,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin has 292,027 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 176,361 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 192,586 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors holds 0.27% or 51,025 shares. Johnson Gp holds 5,198 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,211 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aldebaran has 10,720 shares. Jefferies Lc owns 1.60M shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Saturna Cap has 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harvey Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,400 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.28% or 92,500 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability has 30,000 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs stated it has 107,851 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,614 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 9.20 million shares stake. Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 1.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 10,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,996 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.