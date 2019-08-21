As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lifted by $4.02 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 31,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 140,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 108,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 864,166 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 4.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prtn Corporation accumulated 100 shares. Holowesko Limited, a Bahamas-based fund reported 613,000 shares. Northeast Investment accumulated 1.23% or 113,607 shares. Marathon Asset Llp stated it has 0.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rodgers Brothers reported 7,185 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.5% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.14% or 18,251 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 4,794 shares. Rockland invested in 1.37% or 100,584 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Federated Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 271,174 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management accumulated 13,128 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantum Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 8,762 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Healthcare Plans (NYSE:WCG) by 2,704 shares to 5,568 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 15,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,420 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Value Et (IWD).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,370 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,650 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 32,444 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 256,232 shares. North Mngmt owns 241,071 shares. Fund Management invested in 124,523 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 873,244 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,380 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc owns 349 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 7.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs has invested 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intact Management holds 96,700 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 49,065 were reported by Maryland Management.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.