As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding; Osmium Partners Decreased Its Holding in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by $6.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 53,805 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru has 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hikari Power Ltd owns 1.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 106,300 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Management has invested 1.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stifel Financial owns 1.35M shares. General Amer Comm reported 217,541 shares. Altavista Wealth Management accumulated 0.2% or 4,428 shares. Aqr Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bbr Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,991 shares. 387,700 are held by Fred Alger Management. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 124,641 shares. Harvey Management holds 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,841 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 9,820 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Communication accumulated 25,673 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 779 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 416 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 21,686 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Aqr Management Ltd Com accumulated 14,569 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 83,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,711 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 74,200 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 98,488 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt owns 25,708 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company reported 489,900 shares. Spark Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 10,595 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 455,526 shares stake.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $6.28 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047.