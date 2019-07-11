As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Stake by $4.48 Million; Tillys (TLYS) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.97 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.05M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 193,766 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eyes on clothing stocks after share price wipeout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why American Outdoor Brands, Tilly’s, and Ulta Beauty Jumped Today – Yahoo News” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tilly’s: Now What? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2018.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 13,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio. 67 are held by Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc. Victory Management holds 16,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 108,724 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 52,692 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,724 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 5,158 shares. Vanguard stated it has 1.36 million shares. Gsa Llp has 47,528 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 11,894 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.