As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose, Middleton & Co Has Increased Position; Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Share Price Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.05M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 554 shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2,374 shares. Westfield Management Co Limited Partnership invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inverness Counsel Ltd New York owns 31,764 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 69,184 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc owns 75,568 shares. Intersect Cap Llc holds 1,498 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Keybank National Association Oh has 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,550 were accumulated by B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management. Beach Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.97% or 1,240 shares. Central Corporation reported 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beech Hill Advisors holds 3.25% or 2,956 shares. Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 70,959 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% stake. 2,160 are owned by Global Endowment Mgmt L P. Allstate has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Trustco Bank & Trust N Y invested 2.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,480 are held by Mercer Advisers. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 8,578 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP reported 188,126 shares stake. Ballentine Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 26,113 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Armstrong Henry H Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 67,667 shares. Indiana And Invest owns 6,257 shares. Moreover, Arrow has 0.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,258 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,455 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.