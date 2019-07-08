As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose, Holder Norinchukin Bank The Trimmed Holding by $1.85 Million; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose While Fort LP Has Decreased by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 14,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 430,812 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.53M, down from 445,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 438,721 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 12,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 53,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.13. About 139,709 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Collins Aerospace acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 154,596 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 12,416 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,329 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa reported 6,410 shares stake. 1,973 were reported by Eagle Limited. Eaton Vance holds 0.45% or 1.53 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hyman Charles D holds 1.85% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 139,642 shares. Excalibur Mngmt stated it has 1.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc reported 1,749 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burns J W Ny accumulated 30,058 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Choate Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,721 shares. Washington Trust Com reported 17,154 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il invested 2.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,772 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $216.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Welltower Inc. (WELL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,412 shares to 10,049 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 12,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. Another trade for 6,410 shares valued at $576,451 was made by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15. 2,889 shares were sold by Lowings Anthony, worth $259,808. Domier Tanya L also bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 307,993 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Allstate invested in 0.14% or 51,347 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 320,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Holderness Invests Company has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Commerce Bancorporation has 99,550 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.51% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Hugh Johnson Limited Co has invested 0.22% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lpl Ltd Company has 118,819 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 124,999 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 10,380 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).