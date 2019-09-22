As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Stake by $27.62 Million; Courage Capital Management Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.37 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 212,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 516,924 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.30M, down from 729,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81M shares traded or 63.45% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica stage-managed Kenyan president’s campaigns – UK TV; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN CO-OPERATING WITH US; IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THEY ARE SUFFICIENT UNDER THE LAW; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 518,218 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $66.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 179,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).