As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position Held by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 48,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 82,454 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, up from 33,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 2.69M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 61,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 236,942 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.21 million, up from 175,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 16.53M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25,550 shares to 11,346 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

