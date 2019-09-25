As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut by $10.83 Million Its Stake; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Equinix (EQIX) Position by $381,024 as Market Valuation Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 424,087 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 756 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 32,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, down from 33,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $571.92. About 64,866 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Aerospace And Defense ETFs Benefiting From Turmoil In The Middle East – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Senior Housing Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.95% Yield (SNH) – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NYMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 13.14% Yield – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Look at Mortgage REIT ETFs Post Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel praises new CTO hire at Equinix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.