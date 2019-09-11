As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, M Holdings Securities Increased Its Stake by $889,088; Guardian Capital LP Lifted Its Paychex (PAYX) Position by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 65,283 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 58,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 2.80M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 19,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 225,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 205,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 2.32 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested 0.23% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 5,500 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv reported 123,590 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas stated it has 40,100 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 3,356 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management owns 49,235 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hendershot Investments accumulated 53,628 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Golub Gp Limited holds 0.19% or 27,203 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 8.39M shares. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 7,891 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Baxter Bros holds 1.96% or 104,862 shares. Moreover, First Personal has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,585 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 160,008 shares to 475,952 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,313 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Falls on Q3 Meet – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.