As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Hap Trading Has Lowered Stake by $197.26 Million; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $609,098

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 110,343 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 913,643 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.66. About 6.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.70 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 113,581 shares to 124,481 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 272,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,697 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

