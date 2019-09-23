As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Stake; Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) Shareholder Pier Capital Decreased Its Holding

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 357,926 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, down from 387,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 544,470 shares traded or 72.17% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 45,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 125,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,410 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 53,828 shares to 129,816 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 30,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. On Thursday, August 8 Johns Raymond E Jr bought $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 2,400 shares. Berger Michael L bought 3,850 shares worth $84,623.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Just Delivered a Blow to Amazon’s 1-Day Delivery Dreams – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Greater Cincinnati firm expands Amazon partnership – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

