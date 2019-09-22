As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $786,630; As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose, Rwwm Has Decreased Its Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 32,180 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 29,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 45,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration invested 2.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs accumulated 0.44% or 45,253 shares. City stated it has 1.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,613 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,791 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1.89% or 139,237 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 167 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Company stated it has 359,787 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 659,484 shares. Old National Bank In has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisory Services Networks Limited Company has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Somerset Tru invested in 34,537 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 101,385 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments LP has 1.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 500,137 shares. Moreover, Provident Tru has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,900 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 1,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited owns 73,803 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 15,878 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 979 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 2,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.08% stake. Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,313 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 51,600 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Morgan Stanley reported 868,773 shares stake. 1,712 are held by M&R Capital Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 136,019 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.17% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.