As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.49 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 1.03 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold 13,662 shares worth $911,781.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 18,146 shares to 22,365 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,543 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 5,176 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.22% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Element Capital Management Lc owns 53,599 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Heritage Mgmt holds 1.01% or 249,219 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,302 shares. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 0% or 200 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 44,186 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 130 shares. Lpl Ltd accumulated 21,235 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 11,486 shares.

