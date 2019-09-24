As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Hbk Investments LP Has Lifted Position by $32.50 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners L (MMP) Stock Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $2.93 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (MMP) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 45,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 708,432 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.34 million, down from 754,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 566,736 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 500,137 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.12 million, up from 250,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,165 shares to 1,370 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 364,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,172 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.47 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 70,110 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 45,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG).