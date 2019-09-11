As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Apriem Advisors Boosted Stake by $1.05 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Incyte (INCY) as Share Value Rose

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.92. About 238,789 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 98,678 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Rev $382.3M; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,532 are owned by Gp. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cibc World Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 48,238 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 107,320 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 8,009 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 34,114 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.80M shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 3,024 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 69,798 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 14,079 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Incyte Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BriaCell Announces Closing of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $846301.49 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.