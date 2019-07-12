As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Kidder Stephen W Increased by $1.05 Million Its Position; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Holding by $438,480 as Share Price Rose

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,953 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, down from 337,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 774,720 shares traded or 20.13% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 28/03/2018 – Glycotope Selects CrownBio as a Preclinical Development Partner to Advance Their lmmunotherapeutic Pipeline; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BILI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Ray Kurzweil, Head of Engineering at Google LLC, uses ARHT Media’s Holographic Telepresence Technology; 25/04/2018 – Gratomic Announces Grant of Options; 25/04/2018 – In the meantime, Nasdaq is supporting existing crypto exchanges, and announced a technology deal with Gemini Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – Shipt to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Utah; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit at D&R IP-SoC Days April 5 in Santa Clara, Calif., Showcasing eFPGA Products; 16/03/2018 – Energy XXI Gulf Coast to Change Nasdaq Ticker From EXXI to EGC Effective March 21; 12/04/2018 – Drill Rig on Site at Salar Escondido; 07/05/2018 – Gratomic Announces Successful Startup of Aukam Proccesing Plant

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $201.60M for 21.67 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

