As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Centene Del (CNC) Position Has Upped by Atria Investments Llc

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 214.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 30,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,935 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 14,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 27,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 100,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests accumulated 273,352 shares. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 106,623 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 25,210 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Segment Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,467 shares. Westover Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,536 shares. 6.76M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Cv Starr And Tru holds 2.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,000 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares to 99,108 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 46,794 shares to 12,329 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,832 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).