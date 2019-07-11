As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Holder Hamel Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $2.54 Million; Parsec Financial Management Increased Position in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by $2.66 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 16,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,038 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 12,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 886,585 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 36,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department holds 42,998 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.34M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.09 million shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.03% stake. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Lp holds 0.47% or 18,171 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Mngmt holds 6,257 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Garland Capital Incorporated stated it has 3.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,756 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 47,390 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 193,335 shares. The New Jersey-based Cap Lc has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. On Monday, February 11 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 38,080 shares. Another trade for 27,207 shares valued at $4.12M was made by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Demsey John had sold 11,179 shares worth $1.52 million. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42 million was made by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15,133 shares to 64,438 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,991 shares, and cut its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Inc has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,923 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Cap Ltd stated it has 16,462 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 272,784 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 119 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mai Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 14,446 shares. Alps Advsr reported 3,080 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 147,493 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.3% or 382,039 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co holds 1.63% or 300,119 shares. Cap World invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sensato Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79,300 shares.