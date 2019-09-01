As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Whitebox Advisors Boosted Stake by $8.36 Million; Donald Smith & Company Lifted Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Stake by $3.84 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 5.58M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project; 12/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Golden Horseshoe to Congress Project; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 40.00 million shares to 90.00M shares, valued at $92.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 273,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,068 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Missouri-based Confluence Mngmt Llc has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 11,000 are owned by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Calamos Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 93,594 shares or 1.85% of the stock. 2,590 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prtn. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) owns 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,251 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Captrust Advisors has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp invested in 0.33% or 10,889 shares. Maryland Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 2,855 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 43,086 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Llc holds 12,663 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 85,000 shares.