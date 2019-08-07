As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Tig Advisors Increased Position; Blume Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 13.62M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 706,482 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Limited Liability owns 7,077 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 3,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg reported 0.72% stake. 6.13 million were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability. Augustine Asset Management has 2,788 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,225 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Mngmt has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cordasco Financial owns 2,631 shares. St Johns Inv Limited Co stated it has 15,124 shares. Addison accumulated 24,083 shares or 2.03% of the stock. J Goldman & Company LP owns 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. 91,057 are owned by Churchill Mngmt Corp. Cwm Lc owns 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 120,008 shares. 1.27 million were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,030 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ironwood Counsel Limited holds 2,032 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 2,042 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4.75% or 3.58M shares. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nippon Life Global Americas has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 52,150 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.74% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,113 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.3% or 12,481 shares in its portfolio. Marco Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 342,146 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 91,415 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 329,311 shares.