As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $10.83 Million; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Valuation Rose While Wedbush Securities Has Cut by $349,650 Its Stake

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 34,808 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 44,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 874 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 191,132 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 15,704 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,131 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 42,349 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 147,527 shares. Whitnell & invested 0.83% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny reported 3,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lourd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 1.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 77,083 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,934 shares. Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct reported 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff stated it has 1,669 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 17,775 are owned by Page Arthur B. Field Main Bankshares has 1.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 16.98 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30 million shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold NRIM shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 3.75% less from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,091 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Northern Trust holds 0% or 91,098 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Com owns 38,759 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested in 356,932 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.83% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 38,286 shares. 5,826 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Citigroup owns 1,726 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 46,600 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 7,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 2,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,832 activity. 160 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares with value of $5,354 were bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy. The insider Karp David W bought 700 shares worth $23,779. The insider Schutt Aaron Michael bought $9,962. Hanneman Karl L bought $17,600 worth of stock or 500 shares. $24,668 worth of stock was bought by DRABEK ANTHONY on Wednesday, May 29. 743 shares valued at $25,351 were bought by McCambridge David J on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.07 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond (BND) by 5,212 shares to 22,202 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).