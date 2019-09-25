As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Headinvest Upped Its Holding; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $478,629; Stock Price Declined

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 1.68 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 53,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 447,381 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, up from 394,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 8.73M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,806 shares to 45,434 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,630 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 4,781 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 4,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,619 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

