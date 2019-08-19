As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake; Beaconlight Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Builders Firstsource (Call) (BLDR) as Valuation Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 19,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.37 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (BLDR) by 92.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 970,353 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,780 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

