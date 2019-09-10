As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Its Position; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Leucadia National Raised Holding

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 348,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.94M, up from 344,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 2.47M shares traded or 57.64% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc by 23,982 shares to 24,017 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,796 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35,085 shares. First Manhattan reported 97 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 110,000 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,762 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 48,650 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co reported 2,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,661 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 14,279 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 143,528 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Company reported 831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 8,569 shares. Raymond James Services Inc owns 40,142 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FANG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,572 shares to 113,218 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) by 2,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,406 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).