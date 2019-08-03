As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Family Management Has Upped Holding by $821,760; As Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Valuation Rose, Mak Capital One Increased Position by $3.48 Million

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 1.15M shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

