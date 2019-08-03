As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Country Club Trust Company Decreased Holding by $326,400; Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.03M market cap company. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 52.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 57,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 19,542 shares to 130,920 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 326,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,158 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,385 were reported by Sabal Trust Co. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company has 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 49,107 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 2.59% or 58,566 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Limited Co holds 6,719 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.69% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York invested in 0.07% or 10,267 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lockheed Martin Invest Management holds 0.26% or 44,400 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 2.00 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 35,000 were reported by Ally Financial. Nuveen Asset Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Goelzer Investment Management holds 58,338 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has 8,245 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares to 475,005 shares, valued at $31.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.