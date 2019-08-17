As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Capital Planning Advisors Boosted Stake; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holding Held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 208,731 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 10,101 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.45% or 61,111 shares. Stearns Fincl Services reported 20,673 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Legacy Private stated it has 3,245 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 580,652 are held by Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 2,847 shares stake. Fairfield Bush Commerce reported 2,927 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has 252,977 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams owns 39,550 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 1.06% or 21,933 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,545 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 0.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,277 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 2.11% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 85,608 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,000 shares to 289,600 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).