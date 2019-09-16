As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lifted Stake; Polar Securities Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.36M, up from 227,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.82M, up from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.62M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 3.50M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Merger Corp by 540,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 140,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

