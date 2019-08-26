As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $56.58 Million; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 553,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 396,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 949,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 270,819 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 442,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, down from 547,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.61 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 140,425 shares to 169,798 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 405,000 shares to 445,000 shares, valued at $74.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

